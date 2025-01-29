'India is capable of pulling out...': Jay Shah after Coldplay's record-breaking show in Ahmedabad 

ICC chairman Jay Shah on Wednesday called Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert a "proud moment for India" as 134,000 fans packed Narendra Modi Stadium, marking the biggest show of the band's career. Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for transforming Ahmedabad into a hub for global entertainment and sports events. "The incredible show at #ColdplayAhmedabad is proof that India is capable of pulling out any major event with seamless coordination," Shah declared.

This was more than just a concert; it was a massive economic boost for Gujarat. Shah revealed that over 250,000 visitors arrived in Ahmedabad for the Republic Day weekend, with 170,000 traveling from outside Gujarat. "This has surely boosted the state's economy at different fronts," Shah stated.

It’s a proud moment for India as @coldplay recorded their biggest concert with 134000 in attendance. Thanks to the holistic vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji that Ahmedabad has now become an epicenter of hosting not only big sporting events, but also entertainment… pic.twitter.com/rZaL9PypgH — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2025

Hosting a record-breaking event of this scale required major coordination. Shah praised Gujarat Cricket Association and Ahmedabad Police for managing operations efficiently and ensuring smooth execution. "Kudos to Gujarat Cricket Association managing teams and Ahmedabad Police for their consistent efforts in hosting the band and the fans for two days and ensuring a seamless experience," he said.

Coldplay held five concerts in India as part of the Music of The Spheres World Tour. The British rock band held three shows in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai earlier this month, before heading to Ahmedabad for two concerts on January 25 and 26.

"Could not be a better occasion than #RepublicDay as more than 2.5 lakhs visitors came to Ahmedabad, with over 1.70 lakh from outside Gujarat," Shah said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful concerts in Ahmedabad & Mumbai and said a concert economy was also growing in India. "You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concerts organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India," PM Modi said at the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' in Bhubaneswar.

"Today, the concert economy sector is also growing in India. A country which has such a huge legacy of music, dance and storytelling, India is a huge consumer of concerts. There are many possibilities for the concert economy. The trend of live events and concerts has increased in the last 10 years," he said.