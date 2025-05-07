'India is justified in striking terror...': Rishi Sunak backs Operation Sindoor, Israel says terrorists have nowhere to hide

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed India's right to defend itself following its precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country,” Sunak posted on X. “India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists.”

His statement came in the wake of India’s retaliatory military action launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed.

Israel has also backed India's strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said: "Israel supports India’s right for self-defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

India had carried out coordinated strikes targeting nine terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen across Pakistan and PoJK. Among the primary targets were JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and LeT’s nerve centre in Muridke — both in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Muridke facility, long known as a ‘terror nursery,’ has been central to Lashkar’s operations and was used to train the 26/11 attackers. Muridke is where Ajmal Kasab and other 26/11 attackers were trained. Bahawalpur, on the other hand, has served as the hub of JeM’s activities since the early 2000s, including the planning of the Pulwama attack in 2019.