'India is not a cringe state': Ex-IAS rejects calls to thank Trump for ceasefire

Former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit on Sunday shot down the suggestion that India should thank US President Donald Trump for his role in trying to mediate between India and Pakistan.

"Please note that India is not a cringe State that would pander to the ego of a megalomaniac," Dixit wrote on X. "He has to say sorry to us for entertaining that killer Asim Munir."

The former officer said that Islamabad begged for the ceasefire after India went after Pakistan. "So Trump has to correct the ‘they were going for each other’ bit completely. He had no business to jump the gun and announce ceasefire on India’s behalf."



Dixit's post came after Asha Jadeja Motwani, a venture capitalist, suggested that there was no harm for India in thanking Trump for the ceasefire. "What is the harm in saying “thank you” to Trump? He did officially authorize both JD Vance and Marco Rubio to call both India and Pakistan and try to broker a cease-fire. Whether it worked or not, is not the point it was a well intentioned effort."

Motwani said New Delhi should still give Trump a flower and a nice card and tell him thank you. "Maybe I will do this on behalf of India. And my two cents: after President Trump brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan today and the way he sat between both the leaders and held their hands tells me that peace is close to his heart. This is one thing that he means genuinely. If he gets a Nobel prize for this, more power to him. He’s working tirelessly even on the Russia and Ukraine peace."

This comes amid mounting tensions between India and the US over trade tariffs. Earlier this week, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, bringing the total US tariff to 50%. India termed the move “selective and unfair” and warned of its impact on key export sectors.

Moreover, India has reportedly paused talks to procure new US weapons and aircraft, though officials later called reports of canceled deals “false and fabricated”