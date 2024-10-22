'India is ready to offer any help': Modi meets Putin at BRICS Summit, reiterates India's commitment to peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. In this bilateral discussion, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"I have maintained consistent communication with you regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As I have stated previously, we believe that issues should be resolved through peaceful means. We fully support the swift restoration of peace and stability. Our initiatives prioritise humanitarian concerns, and India stands ready to offer all possible assistance in the future," PM Modi conveyed during their talks.

The Prime Minister also reflected on his two visits to Russia in the past three months, highlighting these trips as evidence of the close coordination and enduring friendship between the two nations.

In addition to his meeting with Putin, PM Modi is expected to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold discussions with other BRICS leaders throughout the summit.

This year’s summit is particularly timely given the ongoing global turbulence, including the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

In a recent interview with India Today TV, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, underscored India's role as a staunch advocate for peace, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts. “India has consistently maintained that the involved parties must engage to find resolutions through dialogue and diplomacy,” Kumar stated.

Last month, President Putin acknowledged PM Modi as a "friend" and expressed gratitude for India's support in pursuing a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This acknowledgment came just after Modi urged Putin for a swift resolution to the two-year-long war during a phone call. Additionally, Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in August to discuss the situation.

This visit marks PM Modi's second trip to Russia this year; he previously attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in Moscow in July, where he not only held talks with Putin but was also honoured with Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.

On the eve of the BRICS Summit, a noteworthy development occurred with India and China agreeing to resume patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, paving the way for disengagement. This breakthrough signals a positive shift in diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the agreement on Monday and mentioned the potential meeting between PM Modi and President Xi, stating, “We are still coordinating the timing and engagements.”

The two-day summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," offers a vital platform for leaders to deliberate on critical global issues. It will also provide an opportunity to evaluate the progress of initiatives launched by the nine-nation alliance and to identify areas for future collaboration.

