After trading barbs with New Delhi, Maldives talks trade

India and Maldives talked capacity building and collaboration in trade facilitation and mutual security amid the strain in bilateral ties between the two countries over the disparaging social media posts by Maldivian junior ministers and government officials against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

The meeting happened between Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, and Maldivian Commissioner General of Customs, Yoosuf Maaniu Mohamed.

Both countries came to an agreement on exploring and carrying forward the multifaceted collaboration between the Maldives Customs Service (MCS) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The trade talks also assume significance, especially with the recent request for withdrawal of Indian troops by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission to the Maldives shared details of the meeting, posting, "A productive meeting with H.E. Commissioner General @yoosufmaaniu to further enhance our multifaceted collaboration between @CustomsMv and @cbic_india on capacity building, trade facilitation, and mutual security."

"High Commissioner of India to the Maldives H.E. @AmbMunu paid a courtesy call on Commissioner General @yoosufmaaniu. The discussions were on strengthening coordination and cooperation as well as on proposed new areas for capacity building and training of MCS staff," read a post on the official X handle of Maldives Custom Service.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India will replace military personnel at aviation platforms in the Maldives with 'competent technical personnel'.

The Muizzu-led Maldivian government had formally requested that India withdraw its troops from Male. A second high-level group meeting in this regard took place in New Delhi on February 2, and a third meeting is scheduled to be held later this month.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal said, "What we had to say, we made it out in the press release. This was done after the second high-level core group meeting. We also said that the third core group meeting would be subsequently held."

"I would like to say that the present personnel will be replaced by competent Indian technical personnel," Jaiswal said.

A MEA spokesperson also spoke on the speculations regarding budgetary allocation to the Maldives in the Interim Budget 2024-25.

Jaiswal said that ₹ 779 crore has been allocated for the Maldives as against ₹ 600 crore as projected earlier, and New Delhi continues to be a 'committed development partner' for Male.