After the United States, China too has offered its helping hand in resolving the escalating tensions between nuclear-power neighbours India and Pakistan. China said it is ready to maintain communication between New Delhi and Islamabad in achieving a “lasting ceasefire”. This comes after US President Donald Trump said that he would work with both the countries to see if a solution can be arrived at “after a thousand years”.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China had taken note of the relevant reports and believes that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan serves the fundamental and long-term interests between both the nations. The spokesperson said that peace between India and Pakistan also contributes to regional peace and stability.

Reiterating what China had said earlier, amid the conflict, Lin said India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved, and that both are neighbours of Pakistan. China had called upon both sides to maintain peace and exercise restraint and continued close communication with both sides.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also spoke to Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to push for de-escalation and realisation of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said China hopes both countries would avoid renewed conflict, and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation.

“China stands ready to maintain communication with both sides and continue to play a constructive role in achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and safeguarding regional peace and stability,” said Lin, as per Global Times.

Trump, who had announced the ceasefire between both nations, later said that the aggression could have led to the death and destruction of many. “Millions of good and innocent people could have died!” he said on Truth Social, adding that the US was going to increase trade with both these countries substantially. “Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!” he said.

Advertisement

The US had initially washed its hands off the conflict, stating that it was none of US’ business.

Even so, Trump was the one to announce the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday. He said the agreement came after a long night of talks mediated by the US. Following Trump's announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that over the past 48 hours, he and US Vice President JD Vance engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials regarding the ceasefire. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were involved in the discussions.

