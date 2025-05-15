The government has revoked security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services. Celebi handles ground handling at two of India's largest airports - Delhi & Mumbai.

A letter dated May 15 and signed by Sunil Yadav, Joint Director (Operations), BCAS read, “The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/B-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security elcarance in río Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Lid is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS.”

Çelebi provides ground handling as Çelebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi International Airport. Çelebi NAS Airport Services handles approximately 70% of ground operations at Mumbai airport and operates across nine Indian cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Cochin, and Chennai.

The company handles everything from passenger services and load control and flight operations to ramp services. Celebi also handles general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operation – with access to the most sensitive areas of the airport.

A strong sentiment is building against Turkish companies operating in India and some people are calling for an end to all cooperation with the country in the wake of it openly supporting Pakistan aggression and hostilities against Indian in the post-Pahalgam days.

The backlash intensified after Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), demanding that Çelebi's services be terminated in light of Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan.

Aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar noted that Çelebi was given security clearance during the UPA era, post-26/11, and faced opposition from trade unions even then. “Since then, whenever the issue has surfaced due to India-Turkey problems, they have tried to cover up their Turkish ownership,” Lazar tweeted.