India-Pakistan conflict: PM Modi's Adampur air base visit busts Pakistan's false claims on S-400. Here's how

After his address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur airbase in Punjab on Tuesday. Accompanied by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, PM Modi was seen interacting with the airmen at the air base. The image that stood out from PM Modi's surprise visit to the air base in Punjab was an intact S-400 air defence system in the background.

Besides the government's strong backing of the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi's visit debunked Pakistan's claims that its hypersonic missiles fired from the JF-17 fighter jet destroyed the S-400 air defence system in Adampur.

Furthermore, Pakistan shared fake videos and images of the Adampur airbase being severely damaged as part of its disinformation campaign.

Citing a random patch, the Pakistan military released what it called a satellite image of a damaged S-400 air defence system and wrote: "S-400 damaged!!!" There were no visible signs of any destruction, such as craters, debris or any damaged equipment in the image.

PM Modi's Adampur visit: List of false claims by Pakistan debunked today

False Claim 1 - Pakistan said that it hit the runway at the Adampur air base.

Reality is that the runway of the airbase is fully operational. Operations are unaffected due to Pakistan's limited attack

False Claim 2 - Pakistan claimed that its hypersonic missile destroyed India's S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence system.

No damage was done on any of India's air assets. The S-400 air defence system is safe and operational

False Claim 3 - Pakistan claimed that missiles destroyed Adampur's radar system.

The radar systems at the Adampur airbase remain active and continue active surveillance

False Claim 4 - Pakistan said that its missiles destroyed Indian Air Force aircraft.

Reality is that no aircraft was damaged. Sorties continue uninterrupted at the airbase

False Claim 5 - Pakistan claimed that large number of IAF personnel were killed at the Adampur air base.

The fact of the matter is that there were no casualties. All IAF personnel at the base are safe and accounted for

False Claim 6 - Pakistan shared morphed satellite images of the air base in Punjab.

In a press conference, the Director-General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed that they inflicted major damages to at least 15 IAF bases, including the Adampur air base, and civilian airports during aerial attacks on the intervening night of May 9-10.

However, images released by Chinese satellite imaging agency Mizar Vision tell a completely different story.

As per the images shared by Chinese firm Mizar Vision, there was no damage caused to the Adampur air base by Pakistan on May 9

False Claim 7 - Pakistan declared Adampur air base was out of action for years.