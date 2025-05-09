India-Pakistan tensions: PM Modi meets armed forces veterans, including former Chiefs of Army, Air Force, Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of armed forces veterans on Friday in an extensive discussion on the current national security situation, with particular attention to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, involved former Chiefs of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and other veterans with extensive service to the nation.

This interaction comes just a day after India successfully thwarted a major attempt by Pakistan to target Indian military installations using missiles and drones. PM Modi also met with the Chiefs of all three armed forces, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

As part of India’s escalating military readiness, the central government has empowered the Army Chief to call out "every officer and every enrolled person" of the Territorial Army (TA) to support or supplement the regular Army. The move comes in response to the ongoing military tensions with Pakistan.

The Ministry of Defence’s Department of Military Affairs issued a notification on May 6, 2025, outlining that the embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions (out of 32 existing) would be deployed to key areas such as the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Commands, and more. This deployment will support the regular Army in its operations across the country, with the order in effect until February 2028.

The decision to activate the Territorial Army follows the successful defence actions taken by India after Pakistan's missile and drone attempts to strike military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations. The MEA today confirmed that the threats were neutralised using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, with no reported casualties or material losses. The ministry also informed that Pakistan also launched 300-400 Turkish-made drones to 36 locations in India.

"On the intervening night of 8th- 9th May 2025, Pakistan military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire Western Border with an intent to target military infrastructure," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said. "Pakistan military also resorted to firing of heavy caliber weapons along the LoC. Along the international border and LoC, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir CreeK at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones."

Indian armed forces brought down these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means, she informed. "The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and gather intelligence."

