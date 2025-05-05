India pushes ADB to halt funding to Pakistan, eyes FATF grey list too: Sources

India is stepping up financial pressure on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman formally urging the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to cut its funding to Islamabad. The demand was made during her meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda at the bank's annual meeting in Milan, government sources told India Today on Monday.

Sitharaman also raised the same demand with Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event, the sources added.

Cash-strapped Pakistan relies heavily on international financial support, particularly from institutions like the Manila-headquartered ADB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which back a range of development projects—from economic infrastructure to climate adaptation.

While the Indian Finance Ministry stated that discussions with ADB leadership focused on private sector-led economic growth and innovative financing models, it did not confirm or deny Sitharaman's specific request to reduce funding to Pakistan.

New Delhi's move is part of a broader effort to disrupt terror financing networks and choke international economic lifelines that may indirectly sustain Pakistan's cross-border terror ecosystem. The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives — most of them tourists — was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, according to Indian officials.

Sources also said India is likely to raise objections to the $7 billion aid package approved for Pakistan by the IMF last year, finalised under a three-year deal in July 2024. Further, New Delhi is actively exploring options to get Pakistan re-listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list — a designation that could severely hurt Islamabad's international financial credibility.

India is said to be engaging with several European countries to push for this re-listing, arguing that stricter conditionalities and robust oversight on international aid are necessary to prevent misuse of funds that could threaten regional security.

Meanwhile, global rating agency Moody's has warned that any sustained escalation in tensions could severely undermine Pakistan's already fragile economic stability. The report, citing heightened geopolitical posturing, stated that a prolonged confrontation with India would weigh on Pakistan's growth and jeopardise its fiscal consolidation goals.

Moody's cautioned that further flare-ups could impair access to external financing and put additional pressure on Pakistan's foreign-exchange reserves — which, at just over $15 billion, remain far below what is required to meet external debt obligations in the coming years.

In contrast, India's reserves are robust, exceeding $688 billion. The macroeconomic conditions in India, Moody's noted, remain stable due to strong public investment and resilient private consumption, despite the possibility of higher defence spending slowing its fiscal consolidation.