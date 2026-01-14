Amagi Media Labs IPO: Check day 2 subscription status, analysts' views, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs continued to see a muted bidding from the investors on the first day of the bidding process, across all categories of investors. The issue, which kicked off on Tuesday, January 13, was subscribed only 7 per cent on the first day of bidding.

Amagi Media Labs is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 343-361 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 41 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,789 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,69,42,343 equity shares worth Rs 973 crore.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 28,33,633 equity shares, or only 10 per cent, compared to the 2,72,66,589 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.50 pm on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The three-day bidding for the issue shall conclude on Friday, January 16, considering a market holiday on Thursday, January 15.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 45 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of only 7 per cent. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was not even off the mark as of the same time.

Founded in 2008, Bengaluru-based Amagi Media Labs is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Amagi provides end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetisation across traditional TV and streaming platforms. Its suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive views on this IPO with some suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term basis citing its strong market position, shift in consumer demand and niche business. On the other hand, rich valuations, low margins and inconsistent profits are key concerns for the issue.

The media & entertainment industry is being reshaped by digital platforms, AI-driven personalization, targeted advertising, and seamless cross-platform access, driving changing viewer behavior and engagement, said Master Capital Services.

In this evolving landscape, Amagi Media Labs is strategically positioned as a cloud-native technology provider enabling broadcasters and content owners to transition to digital and ad-supported streaming models. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.

For the period ended on September 30, 2025, Amagi Media Labs reported a net profit at Rs 6.47 crore with a revenue of Rs 733.93 crore. The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 68.71 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,223.31 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, Amagi Media Labs is commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 7,800 crore.

Amagi Media Labs represents a very different proposition from most recent Indian IPOs, being a technology-led, SaaS-oriented business with meaningful global exposure. It operates in a scalable segment driven by programmatic digital advertising and cloud-based media services, which benefit from the ongoing shift of advertising budgets away from traditional television, said Prasenjit Paul, Equity Research Analyst & Fund Manager of 129 Wealth Fund.

"Capital-intensive, cash-generating businesses and growth-oriented technology companies like Amagi should be evaluated very differently. For investors who already have a stable core portfolio, this IPO can work as a selective growth allocation with a longer-term horizon, rather than a one-size-fits-all or listing-day trade," he said.

Amagi Media has reserved 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors will have 15 per cent of the allocation. Retail investors have only a 10 per cent reservation in this IPO. Amagi Media Labs has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium which has seen some rise to Rs 27, hinting at 7-8 per cent upside.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.