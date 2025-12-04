India-Russia economic partnership set for major growth during Putin’s visit: Govt sources

In a bid to bolster economic cooperation between India and Russia, President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit is anticipated to yield significant outcomes, according to government sources.

The visit, which will include a large delegation of business leaders, is expected to provide a substantial boost to bilateral trade and economic relations. A key focus of the visit is to address India's trade deficit with Russia, with efforts underway to expand Indian exports in several sectors. These include pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products, and marine products.

Advertisement

Government officials highlighted that Indian businesses and products will gain greater access to the Russian market, a development that is set to not only enhance economic ties but also contribute to job creation and improve the well-being of Indian farmers.

Additionally, several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed in key sectors, including shipping, healthcare, fertilizers, and connectivity. These agreements are aimed at deepening cooperation and fostering growth in these critical areas.

The visit will also see an increase in people-to-people exchanges, with initiatives focused on mobility partnerships, cultural exchanges, and scientific collaboration, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

With multiple avenues being explored for increased collaboration, the visit marks a significant step forward in the growing strategic relationship between India and Russia.

Advertisement

Putin will arrive in India in today evening for a two-day state visit, his first trip to India since 2021 and since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, during which several agreements are expected to be signed. The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia strategic partnership and marks the 23rd annual summit between the two nations.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Transport Minister Roman Nikitin.