'India stands ready to support': PM Modi expresses concern over Khaleda Zia's health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was "deeply concerned" about the health of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, noting that she has contributed to Bangladesh's public life "for many years." In a message posted on X, Modi added that India "stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can."

Earlier today, conflicting reports emerged from Dhaka over Khaleda Zia's condition, with some BNP leaders describing her health as extremely critical while others said she was stable under close medical observation.

Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2025

The Dhaka Tribune reported that a five-member team of specialist doctors from the China Medical Team arrived in Dhaka on Monday to assist in her treatment. The delegation met the medical board at Evercare Hospital, with board chief and cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder confirming the team had reviewed her status and discussed required interventions. A larger group of specialists is expected on Tuesday depending on her condition.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters earlier in the day that Khaleda Zia remained in a critical state, with coordination continuing between local and foreign doctors. BNP Vice Chairman Advocate Ahmed Azam Khan described her health as "very critical," adding: "You may call it ventilation-level or extremely critical — she is in a very deep condition."

However, The Daily Star reported later in the afternoon that her condition was "stable." "Madam's [Khaleda's] condition is stable, and her treatment is ongoing under the doctors' close observation," Mirza Fakhrul told reporters around 3:30 pm. BNP leaders urged the media to rely only on official updates from her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

Khaleda Zia has been receiving intensive care at Evercare Hospital's Coronary Care Unit for the past four days amid longstanding complications involving her liver, kidneys and heart.