India upgrades Kabul mission to full embassy; announces new aid, health and education projects for Afghanistan

Marking a significant reset in India-Afghanistan relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy of India, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and development ties with the war-torn nation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan today in New Delhi. This visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring India-Afghanistan friendship. Discussed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, our bilateral trade, territorial integrity & independence, people-to-people ties and capacity building.”

India announces new aid package, health assistance

Jaishankar outlined a broad range of new initiatives aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s recovery and capacity building. “India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the Covid pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks,” Jaishankar said.

As part of a fresh aid package, India will gift 20 ambulances, of which five were handed over symbolically during the meeting. In addition, India will supply MRI and CT scan machines, deliver vaccines for immunization and cancer medicines, and continue providing drug rehabilitation materials through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Expanding trade, education and connectivity

India and Afghanistan also agreed to boost bilateral trade and enhance connectivity through additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. Jaishankar welcomed Afghanistan’s invitation for Indian companies to explore mining opportunities, calling it “a deeply appreciated gesture.”

Highlighting India’s long-standing contribution to Afghan education, Jaishankar said, “Our educational and capacity building programmes have long nurtured Afghan youth. We will expand avenues for Afghan students to pursue studies at Indian universities.”

He also pointed to sports as a strong link between the two nations: “The emergence of Afghan cricket talent has been truly impressive. India is glad to deepen its support for Afghan cricket.”

On people-to-people exchanges, Jaishankar noted that India’s new visa module for Afghan nationals introduced in April 2025 has already resulted in the issuance of a greater number of medical, business, and student visas.

Emphasising regional stability, Jaishankar said both nations share a commitment to peace and prosperity that is “endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism.” He added, “We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns and your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

Muttaqi: ‘Glad to be in Delhi, first visit as FM’

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, visiting India for the first time in his official capacity, described his meeting with Jaishankar as “detailed and constructive.”

“We discussed economic, political, diplomatic, regional and security issues. Some of the achievements were the Indian government’s decision to upgrade its technical presence to an embassy and the arrival of our diplomatic delegation in Delhi,” Muttaqi said.

He also confirmed that the two sides agreed to strengthen the air corridor to enhance trade and that India pledged to broaden health activities in Afghanistan. “We appreciate the assistance provided for the victims of the earthquake,” he added.

Expressing gratitude, Muttaqi said, “I would like to welcome all and am glad to be in Delhi... This is my first time visiting India as the FM of Afghanistan, and I appreciate the warm hospitality shown to us by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government.”