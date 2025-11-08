‘India will be the biggest winner in AI race’: NSE chief Ashish Chauhan's big prediction on US dominance

In a wide-ranging post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), shared a compelling perspective on the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape — predicting that India could emerge as the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing AI revolution as the technology becomes more democratized and accessible.

Chauhan argued that while the United States has long dominated the AI narrative through massive investments, trillion-dollar models, and advanced hardware, the tide is now shifting. “The AI story till now is still unfolding,” he wrote, adding that the hype surrounding ultra-costly systems created an “awe and shock model” aimed at keeping smaller countries and companies out of the race.

Breaking the monopoly

According to Chauhan, the recent wave of open-weight AI models from China and other countries has disrupted the notion that only deep-pocketed players can lead in AI innovation. “These Chinese models are being proved to be equal or better in their effectiveness,” he said, calling the development a major blow to the US narrative of AI dominance.

He noted that AI is now progressing at a pace “that no one is able to control or even comprehend, let alone own,” signalling a rapid democratisation of the technology that could reshape global competition and create new opportunities for nations like India.

India’s advantage

Drawing a parallel with India’s rise in the IT revolution despite not inventing core technologies like chips or databases, Chauhan said the country’s adaptability and human capital could again make it a major winner in the AI era.

“India didn’t invent computer chips or networks, yet we became one of the winners of the IT race,” Chauhan observed. “I am becoming more confident that India will be the biggest winner of the AI race as the most adaptive country for information technology in the next 20-30 years.”

He emphasised that Indian policymakers, organisations, and individuals must work in coordination to seize this opportunity and stay ahead in the fast-evolving global AI landscape.

Chauhan also highlighted the next technological frontier — robotics, noting that the race between the US and China is already intensifying in that space. “How do we get prepared and how do we combine robotics with AI to be the biggest beneficiaries of this new fast-moving race needs to be thought through,” he urged.