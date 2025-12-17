India visa centre in Dhaka to shut operations at 2 pm amid security situation

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka will close operations at 2 pm on Wednesday, Dhaka Tribune reported. "In view of the on-going security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 PM today," the visa centre said in a notification. It, however, did not disclose the nature of the security situation. All applicants with appointment slots scheduled for submission on Wednesday will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park (JFP) is the main integrated hub for all Indian visa services in the Bangladeshi capital.

Earlier today, India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to convey concerns over the safety and security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka following a recent threat received by the mission. The government, too, did not disclose details of the threat.

The summoning of the Bangladeshi envoy took place a day after a leader in Bangladesh issued remarks threatening to isolate the North-eastern states, commonly referred to as the Seven Sisters. Indian authorities conveyed their apprehensions directly to the High Commissioner, underlining the seriousness of the matter.

Just a day earlier, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had marked Victory Day, commemorating the country's independence. Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Hamidullah stressed the importance of bilateral ties, saying, "Our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region."

Hasnat Abdullah, leader of Bangladesh's newly formed National Citizen Party, on Monday said that Dhaka should isolate India's northeastern states and extend support to separatist elements in the region, if New Delhi attempted to destabilise his country. Abdullah claimed that the Northeastern states were 'vulnerable' as they were dependent on the narrow Siliguri Corridor for connectivity with the Indian mainland.

On Tuesday, the administration imposed prohibitory orders along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to prevent illegal movement. The district administration moved to prevent possible movement of extremist elements and unauthorised cross-border activities to disturb peace and stability.



Movement of individuals has been restricted from sunset to sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the border of the district. In addition, movement on the River Surma and along its high banks within the Indian territory has been prohibited during the night. The order also places strict controls on boating and fishing activities on the Surma river.

(With inputs from PTI)