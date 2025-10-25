‘Indian immigrants save US $1.7 mn each’: Manhattan institute researcher counters anti-India rhetoric

As anti-Indian rhetoric trends online in the wake of Diwali celebrations and the recent California crash involving an Indian driver, Daniel Di Martino, a researcher at the Manhattan Institute, has come to the community’s defense — armed with data.

In a recent research paper, Di Martino claimed that Indian immigrants are the most economically beneficial immigrant group in the United States, contributing more to the federal treasury than any other nationality.

“The average Indian immigrant and his or her descendants will save the federal government $1.7 million over 30 years,” Di Martino wrote, pushing back against the negative social media narrative.

According to his findings, Indian immigrants reduce the national debt by over $1.6 million per person over 30 years, while also adding significantly to the US GDP. They are followed by Chinese immigrants, who reduce the debt by around $800,000, Filipinos by $600,000, and Colombians and Venezuelans by $500,000 and $400,000, respectively.

Immigration policy in flux

The report comes at a politically charged time. The Donald Trump administration has been pursuing aggressive immigration reforms aimed at “preserving jobs for Americans.” It has introduced a $100,000 sponsor fee for H-1B visas, a move intended to discourage the hiring of foreign workers from countries like India and China — who often take up high-skill, yet relatively underpaid, entry-level positions in the U.S. tech sector.

Despite these barriers, Di Martino’s analysis suggests that curbing the flow of Indian talent could be counterproductive for the American economy.

More green cards for Indians

The researcher also called for policy reforms to address the massive green card backlog faced by Indian immigrants, some of whom wait decades for permanent residency.

He recommended granting more green cards to Indians and temporarily limiting visa issuances to other countries for at least 10 years to help clear the existing backlog.

In contrast, his paper warned that removing per-country visa caps without addressing fiscal balance would expand the national debt by over $1.1 trillion over 30 years, shrink the economy by 0.7%, and increase the debt-to-GDP ratio by 2.4%.

The study’s release coincides with growing anti-immigrant sentiment online, much of it targeting Indian-origin communities after a series of unrelated incidents. Di Martino’s research seeks to refocus the debate on data — not stereotypes — highlighting that Indian immigrants, by education, entrepreneurship, and taxes, contribute more than they take.

As Di Martino puts it, Indian immigrants are not just thriving in the US — they are helping America thrive too.