Indian travel vlogger held in China for 15 hours over remarks on Arunachal Pradesh

Indian travel vlogger Anant Mittal, better known as On Road Indian, has alleged that he was detained in China for nearly 15 hours after posting online comments related to Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing his ordeal on Instagram, Mittal described the experience as “disturbing and emotionally draining” and repeatedly said, “Humaari koi aukaat nahi,” expressing the sense of helplessness he felt during his detention.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 16, when Chinese authorities questioned him extensively before eventually releasing him.

In a YouTube video titled Indian Tourist Detained In China for 15 Hours, released on Tuesday, Mittal stressed that he has no political affiliations or malicious intent. He said his work as a travel vlogger is driven purely by a passion for exploration and storytelling, and that his content is meant to share personal experiences “not to promote any political agenda.”

Mittal also spoke about his strong connection to India’s Northeast, where he studied for three years. He said he was deeply affected after learning about an Arunachal Pradesh resident being detained in China, which prompted him to post a video expressing concern—something he believes led to his own detention. Despite the traumatic experience, Mittal reiterated his message of peace, love and cultural exchange through travel.

The episode comes just a month after another Indian from Arunachal Pradesh, Prema, faced an 18-hour ordeal at Shanghai airport while transiting to Japan. She alleged that she was detained, harassed and verbally abused by Chinese authorities. According to Prema, officials questioned her Indian passport and told her it was invalid, claiming Arunachal Pradesh is part of China. She recalled an officer using a translation app to say, “Arunachal is part of China. Your passport is invalid.”