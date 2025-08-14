India's defence procurement with US continues, key meetings, exercises planned: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that India’s defence procurement process with the United States remains on track, dismissing reports of any pause in discussions.

“The defence procurement process continues with the US,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. He noted that the India–US defence partnership, backed by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral relationship and has strengthened across all domains.

Jaiswal announced that a US Defence Policy Team is expected to visit Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas is also scheduled to be held later this month in Alaska. In addition, both sides are working to convene the 2+2 intersessional meeting at the working level towards the end of the month.

“India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said.

Last week, the Defence Ministry rejected reports that India had halted discussions on purchases of US defence equipment. Officials termed such claims “false and fabricated” and emphasised that procurement processes are continuing as per established procedures.

The denial comes after a Reuters report claimed New Delhi had paused plans to procure new US weapons and aircraft, citing three unnamed Indian officials. The report described it as “India’s first concrete sign of discontent” following fresh US tariffs on Indian exports.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil. According to him, these purchases were indirectly funding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The new levy raised total duties on Indian exports to 50%, placing India among the highest-taxed US trading partners.

India is the world’s second-largest arms importer, with Russia traditionally being its primary supplier. In recent years, however, India has increased procurement from Western powers such as France, Israel, and the United States, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Despite recent trade tensions, both governments have indicated that the strategic and defence components of the relationship remain resilient, with multiple high-level engagements and joint exercises scheduled in the coming weeks.