'We are fully engaged with the US on BTA': Commerce Secretary

India and the United States are actively pushing forward negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with a target to conclude the deal sometime this year. Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, confirmed that the countries remain "fully engaged," with multiple levels of talks underway and updates expected closer to the proposed August-end discussions.

"We are fully engaged with the US on this," Barthwal said, noting that recent developments in the US may influence timelines. "Any round of negotiations is finalised close to the date. We will let you know when it is finalised," he added.

On the issue of tariffs, the Secretary said that whether the US levies a secondary tariff will depend on how geopolitical events unfold up to August 27. If conditions are favorable for India, the US may not impose additional duties.

A key meeting tomorrow will focus on mediating between Russia and Ukraine.

Progress is also being made on trade with China, with the commerce secretary calling developments “positive.”

The BTA aims to deepen trade ties, targeting $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Recent talks have centered on improving market access, lowering trade barriers, and enhancing supply chain integration. The terms of reference outlining the roadmap for negotiations have already been finalised.