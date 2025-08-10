India's defence sector surges: Production hits all-time high of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore

India's defence production has reached a record high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking an 18% increase over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the figures on Saturday, highlighting that the production has surged by 90% since 2019-20, when it stood at Rs 79,071 crore.

"The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25," Singh wrote on X. "These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore."

The minister attributed the success to the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production, Defence Public Sector Units (DPSUs), and the private sector, calling it a "landmark" achievement. He also noted that the upward trajectory in defence production is a clear indicator of India’s strengthening defence industrial base.

In another significant development, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir Kamat praised the success of India's military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’, which demonstrated the nation's self-reliance, technological strength, and strategic foresight. The operation, launched on May 7, 2025, aimed at terrorist targets in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Kamat underscored the technological backbone that supported the operation, pointing to the deployment of homegrown systems like Akash surface-to-air missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and AI-based decision support systems, all developed by India’s defence R&D ecosystem.

"Operation Sindoor was more than a mission. It was a declaration of India's ability to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength. It was a statement to the world that India has the capability to protect its borders through homegrown technology," Kamat said during the 14th convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT). He further stressed that the mission highlighted the courage of Indian soldiers and the importance of indigenous platforms, such as unmanned systems and precision weapons, in modern warfare.