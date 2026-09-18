India’s first dengue vaccine is coming: Dr Reddy’s ties up with Japan’s Takeda

Under the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will promote and distribute QDENGA for paediatric and adult vaccination. The partnership will also cover engagement with healthcare professionals and disease-awareness initiatives. Takeda will retain the rights to promote and distribute the vaccine in the public market, as well as legal ownership and overall medical and brand oversight of QDENGA in India.

For Dr Reddy’s, the agreement adds a dengue vaccine to its commercial portfolio. The company, which describes itself as India’s second-largest vaccine player, will use its network of physicians, vaccinators and private healthcare institutions, along with its nationwide distribution infrastructure, for the launch.

“As the second-largest vaccine player in India, we believe the introduction of India’s first approved dengue vaccine is an important development for the country’s healthcare landscape,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO, Global Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. “Through our collaboration with Takeda, we look forward to making QDENGA available to eligible individuals and contributing to efforts aimed at addressing the country’s dengue burden.”

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The agreement comes against a significant dengue burden in India. The companies cite research showing that reported dengue cases have increased 11-fold over the past two decades. A nationwide surveillance study by the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research found that all four dengue virus serotypes, DENV-1 to DENV-4, are circulating across multiple regions. The study also found that one in 14 patients had concurrent infection with multiple dengue serotypes.

Takeda said the private-market agreement is part of its efforts to expand access to dengue vaccination in India. The company also welcomed a recent Parliamentary Committee on Health recommendation to consider a dengue vaccine for the Universal Immunization Programme.

“Takeda is committed to supporting India’s evolving healthcare needs and expanding access to dengue vaccination,” said Dr Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets, International Business Unit, Takeda. “In parallel, our private-market collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s will help enable timely private-market access for eligible individuals once QDENGA becomes available in India.”

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The partnership gives Takeda access to Dr Reddy’s commercial and distribution infrastructure ahead of the planned launch. Takeda said QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries since 2022, with more than 32 million doses distributed globally through public and private programmes. The vaccine is also included in the World Health Organization’s List of Prequalified Vaccines.

QDENGA, also known as TAK-003, is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine covering all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered in two doses, three months apart. Takeda’s global clinical programme involved more than 60,000 participants across eight dengue-endemic countries.

The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the distribution agreement. For now, the focus is on preparing for the private market launch, including healthcare professional engagement, disease awareness and distribution, ahead of the expected availability of QDENGA in India in the first half of 2027.