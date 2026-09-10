India's new industrial revolution: Jefferies flags 6 high-growth sectors driving next expansion 

Together, these catalysts are expanding domestic industrial capacity while elevating global competitiveness across six high-growth frontiers:

Space: Recognised as one of the few spacefaring nations with globally competitive operational capabilities, India is targeting a 5x expansion of its space economy to $40-45 billion by 2030. Private space-tech startups, including Skyroot, Pixxel, and Agnikul, are transitioning rapidly toward commercial execution.

Semiconductors: Moving decisively from policy formulation to execution, the country has unlocked approximately $20 billion in committed capita. Works are underway on a major semiconductor fabrication plant alongside multiple OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) projects commencing commercial production. An upcoming $13 billion incentive package is set to further deepen the ecosystem.

Data Centres: Driven by rapid cloud adoption and digital integration, operational colocation capacity expanded 5x over the past five years to 2 GW. Projected to reach 10 GW over the next five years, this buildout represents a $45 billion capital investment opportunity spanning power infrastructure, advanced cooling, construction, and high-speed networking.

Electronics: Transitioning beyond basic final assembly, India is focusing on domestic component manufacturing and supply chain integration. Local value addition in mobile component manufacturing is projected to climb from under 20% to nearly 50% over the next six years.

Solar: India has established itself as the world’s second-largest solar PV manufacturer, supported by 35 GW of operational solar cell capacity and another 100 GW under construction. Localisation across the value chain is expected to reach 90% by 2030.

Aerospace: Leveraging cost-competitive manufacturing and technical engineering talent, domestic firms are mitigating global aerospace supply chain bottlenecks. Global OEMs Boeing and Airbus already procure $1.4-1.6 billion annually from India, while domestic suppliers continue expanding contracts with global OEMs and Tier-1 integrators.

India’s industrial trajectory is undergoing a structural pivot. Long established as a global heavyweight in traditional heavy manufacturing — ranking second globally in crude steel, cement, and two-wheelers — the nation is executing a synchronised push into capital-intensive, high-technology frontiers.