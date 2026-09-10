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Cochin Shipyard, GMR Airports, Ratnamani Metals: Stocks to trade — key levels, targets & stop loss

Cochin Shipyard, GMR Airports, Ratnamani Metals: Stocks to trade — key levels, targets & stop loss

COCHINSHIP1,556.00(1.82%)

SMIFS said that Cochin Shipyard is trading near this demand area, indicating that downside risk remains limited while the probability of a rebound is improving. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 8:07 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard, GMR Airports, Ratnamani Metals: Stocks to trade — key levels, targets & stop lossGMR Airports is showing a constructive setup on the weekly charts, where it formed a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest at lower levels, said Choice Institutional Equities.

Indian equity benchmark indices continued to fall on Wednesday as the West Asia conflict intensified, reflecting in the crude oil prices. Traders are anticipating a rate hike from the US Fed soon on the back of rising inflation. The BSE Sensex crashed 813.35 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end at 74,764.23, NSE's Nifty50 plunged 203.60 points, or 0.86 per cent, to settle at 23,431.50 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Cochin Shipyard, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,059-3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,725
The chart of Ratnamani Metals has given a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline.  Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current prices with a short-term target of Rs 3,059.3-3200, and keep a stop loss at Rs 2,724.8.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

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GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 108 | Stop Loss: Rs 92
GMR Airports is showing a constructive setup on the weekly chart. The weekly candle formed a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest at lower levels, while the bounce from the 100-week EMA further strengthened the support structure. It is trading above its long-term 200-week EMA, keeping the broader trend favorable. Momentum is gradually improving, with the weekly RSI placed around 45. The 100-week EMA can act as an important support. For positional traders, a long position can be initiated in GMR Airports with a stop-loss at Rs 92, placed below the 100-week EMA support. It offers a favorable risk-reward setup, with an upside potential towards Rs 108. Sustained strength from the current support zone could support the expected recovery, while a decisive breakdown below the 100-week EMA would invalidate the positive view.
Recommended by: Choice Institutional Equities

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Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,425
Cochin Shipyard Ltd is around a level that has consistently attracted strong buying interest during previous corrections. The stock is trading near this demand area, indicating that downside risk remains limited while the probability of a rebound is improving. The recent pullback appears to be a healthy correction within a broader uptrend rather than a sign of weakness. Price action suggests profit booking after a strong rally, with buyers likely to step in near current levels. The overall structure remains constructive, and the stock continues to hold above important support levels. The current setup offers a favorable buy-on-dips opportunity, with potential upside towards Rs 1,670. As long as Cochin Shipyard sustains above Rs 1,425 on a closing basis, the primary uptrend remains intact and bullish momentum can resume from current levels.
Recommended by: SMIFS

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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