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GOP midterms bid: Trump offers $5,000 payout to American adults if party wins 

GOP midterms bid: Trump offers $5,000 payout to American adults if party wins 

Under the outlined proposal, the federal government would issue the one-time (₹4,75,872) dividend check to adult citizens nationwide, contingent on lawmakers passing the necessary legislation through a GOP-led House and Senate. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 8:36 AM IST
GOP midterms bid: Trump offers $5,000 payout to American adults if party wins While the plan served as a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign address, financial experts and policy analysts have raised questions regarding the feasibility and fiscal impact.

President Donald Trump delivered a high-stakes economic pledge directly to voters, declaring that every adult US citizen would receive a $5,000 (₹4,75,872) dividend check — provided Republicans hold on to both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Speaking in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump pitched the sweeping financial proposal as a direct distribution of government revenues generated by his signature tariff policy, explicitly tying the payout to a Republican victory at the polls.

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The announcement marks a significant expansion of Trump’s long-championed concept of returning trade protection revenues directly to the public.

Under the outlined proposal, the federal government would issue the one-time $5,000 payment to adult citizens nationwide, contingent on lawmakers passing the necessary legislation through a GOP-led House and Senate.

While the plan served as a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign address, financial experts and policy analysts have raised questions regarding the feasibility and fiscal impact of funding such a massive direct payout solely through customs duties and import levies.

Despite potential legislative and fiscal hurdles, the promise places direct consumer payouts at the absolute center of the political arena as both parties gear up for a fiercely contested fight for control of Capitol Hill.

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The President also delivered a forecast on September 9, acknowledging that the military conflict with Iran and soaring oil prices will persist at least until after November’s midterm elections.

“I think the war’s going to end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer,” Trump told reporters as he departed for Texas for the Republican Party’s first pre-midterm convention.

"Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward," Trump said, accusing Tehran of trying to influence the vote: "They are desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 10, 2026 8:11 AM IST
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