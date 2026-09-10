GOP midterms bid: Trump offers $5,000 payout to American adults if party wins 

The announcement marks a significant expansion of Trump’s long-championed concept of returning trade protection revenues directly to the public.

Under the outlined proposal, the federal government would issue the one-time $5,000 payment to adult citizens nationwide, contingent on lawmakers passing the necessary legislation through a GOP-led House and Senate.

While the plan served as a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign address, financial experts and policy analysts have raised questions regarding the feasibility and fiscal impact of funding such a massive direct payout solely through customs duties and import levies.

Despite potential legislative and fiscal hurdles, the promise places direct consumer payouts at the absolute center of the political arena as both parties gear up for a fiercely contested fight for control of Capitol Hill.

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The President also delivered a forecast on September 9, acknowledging that the military conflict with Iran and soaring oil prices will persist at least until after November’s midterm elections.

“I think the war’s going to end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer,” Trump told reporters as he departed for Texas for the Republican Party’s first pre-midterm convention.

"Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward," Trump said, accusing Tehran of trying to influence the vote: "They are desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."