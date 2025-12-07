IndiGo chaos: How to claim your refund; here's a step-by-step guide

The government on Friday pulled up IndiGo over the large number of flight cancellations this week and ordered the airline to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8 PM today.

With thousands of travellers affected across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told the carrier to speed up refunds, reach out to passengers who were inconvenienced, and work towards restoring normal operations at the earliest.

To ensure smooth grievance redressal, IndiGo has been asked to set up dedicated support and refund facilitation cells. These units will proactively contact impacted travellers, complete refunds, provide updates, and arrange alternative travel options without the need for repeated follow-ups. The airline has additionally been instructed to activate an automatic refund system until operations fully stabilise.

The government has also directed IndiGo to track and deliver all misplaced or separated baggage within 24 hours, with transparent communication on timelines and compensation where applicable under passenger rights norms. Airports, security agencies and airlines have been told to strengthen coordination, with special facilitation for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, medical travellers and passengers with urgent travel needs.

IndiGo’s Step-by-Step Refund Process

According to the airline’s refund portal, passengers can check refund status or initiate cancellation and refund through the following steps:

Step 1: Enter PNR Details

Travellers must enter their PNR/Booking reference number along with their email ID or last name to track or begin refund processing.

Step 2: Select ‘Cancel Booking’

After retrieving the itinerary, passengers can choose the Cancel Booking option and proceed. The portal allows users to confirm whether they want to cancel the entire booking or a specific flight.

Step 3: Choose Refund Method

The system displays the total booking amount, cancellation charges, and the refund amount. Passengers can choose to receive refunds either:

• Back to source (original payment method), or

• Credit Shell, which can be used for future bookings.

Step 4: Review and Confirm

Once the request is submitted, the booking is marked Cancelled, and refunds are typically processed to the original account within 3–7 business days.

Key FAQs on delays and cancellations (as per IndiGo’s website)

• Will passengers be contacted if a flight is delayed, preponed or cancelled?

Yes. IndiGo notifies travellers via SMS and email, provided correct contact details were given at the time of booking.

• What is IndiGo’s policy if a flight is delayed, cancelled or preponed?

The airline follows standard passenger rights guidelines, including offering rebooking options and refunds as applicable.

• Will passengers get any additional benefits if a flight is cancelled or rescheduled?

No. IndiGo states it is not liable for losses incurred due to rescheduling or cancellation and does not provide additional benefits beyond mandated norms.

• Charges for Stretch/Stretch+ customers:

Changes made 3+ hours before departure: ₹2,499 (Stretch), ₹999 (Stretch+)

Cancellations 3+ hours before departure: ₹3,499 (Stretch), ₹2,499 (Stretch+)

In a statement, IndiGo said it will operate over 1,500 flights today, claiming 95% of its network has been restored. The Airports Authority of India added that normalcy is returning at airports across the country, with all essential passenger facilities in place.