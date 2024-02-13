Infosys signs multi-year contract with Singaporian shipping firm Pacific International Lines for digital transformation

Infosys, the country's second-largest II firm, on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Singaporean shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) for digital transformation in the logistics industry. The firm, however, did not disclose the details of the deal. PIL has strong networks in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Oceania.

"This collaboration aims to accelerate PIL’s digital transformation initiative and create a positive impact for their key stakeholders across the shipping and logistics ecosystem," Infosys said in an exchange filing.

Infosys said it will help revamp PIL's existing customer portal and deploy a scalable and modern technology platform for them. "This will enable PIL to further their 'Driving Connectivity' mission, which is aimed at connecting their businesses across the markets that they serve. In addition, PIL's web and mobile applications will undergo a comprehensive overhaul to simplify user experience and enhance customer engagement."

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, with its extensive logistics expertise, will provide a strong technical backbone for the performance and scalability of the revamped portal.

"The multi-year, multi-phased collaboration seeks to address critical business challenges such as modernizing web and mobile applications, enhancing scalability, and providing advisory services on the latest technology and business trends," it said.

On Tuesday, shares of Infosys were marginally up and settled at Rs 1684.60 on the BSE.

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL), said the shipping firm was delighted to collaborate with Infosys. "We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the journey of transformation. Infosys brings together a strong combination of right capabilities as well as highly collaborative ways of working."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only address our client's current needs but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a trusted advisor, we aim to transform PIL’s customer portals to become simple, intuitive, and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings."