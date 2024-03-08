International Women’s Day: PM Modi announces cut in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 

International Women’s Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the price of LPG cylinders will be slashed by Rs 100 to significantly reduce the burden on households and benefiting women.

“Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti,” said the prime minister in a post on social media.

He further added: “By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”

Separately, the government announced the extension of the subsidy of Rs 300 per LPG cylinder to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

This comes after the government had hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per bottle. The Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

This move is projected to benefit approximately 10 crore families, costing the government Rs 12,000 crore. The decision comes as the general elections approach in April-May. The government launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in May 2016, aiming to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households. While the connection was free, beneficiaries had to purchase LPG refills at market price.