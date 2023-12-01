LPG Price Hike Today: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21; check prices in metros here

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday hiked the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21. The commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder is used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

After the recent LPG rate hike, a 19-kg cylinder costs Rs 1,796.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,908 in Kolkata, Rs 1,749 in Mumbai and Rs 1,968 in Chennai.

Before this, commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 57 on November 16. At the time, a 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,775.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,885.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,728 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,942 in Chennai.

Cities LPG cylinder price on December 1 (in Rs.) LPG cylinder price on November 16 (in Rs.) Delhi 1,796.50 1,775.50 Kolkata 1,908 1,885.50 Mumbai 1,749 1,728 Chennai 1,968.50 1,942

There have, however, been no changes to the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders.

Apart from the revision in LPG cylinder rates, jet fuel or ATF rates were also slashed by 4.6 per cent for the second time in a month. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to Rs 1.06 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi from Rs 1.11 lakh per kilolitre.

As of December 1, Jet fuel cost Rs 1.14 lakh per kilolitre in Kolkata, Rs 99,223.24 per kilolitre in Mumbai and Rs 1.09 lakh per kilolitre in Chennai respectively.

State-backed OMCs including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking and jet fuel prices on the first of every month based on the average international oil price in the previous month.