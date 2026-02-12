IPL betting scam-linked defamation suit: Why MS Dhoni has been asked to pay Rs 10 lakh for translation

The Madras High Court has asked cricketer MS Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh towards the transcription and translation of material in his defamation suit against a retired IPS officer, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The case relates to allegations linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal, which Dhoni has challenged in court.

Advertisement

Justice R N Manjula issued the direction on February 11 while passing further interim orders in the suit filed by Dhoni, who has sought Rs 100 crore in damages from retired IPS officer G Sampathkumar.

In her order, the judge said, in pursuant to the order dated October 28, 2025, the interpreter of this court has taken up the task of transcribing and translating the contents of the CDs involved in this case. However, the order has been passed on the condition to pay necessary charges.

The court noted that the work involved was extensive. The judge said it was learnt from the interpreter that it was "a humongous task" and it takes much time and energy of at least one interpreter and a typist for nearly three to four months to complete the same.

Advertisement

Given that the entire time of one interpreter and the involvement of a typist were required, and additional costs were involved in preparing copies, the charges for transcription and translation were fixed at Rs 10 lakh, payable by the plaintiff, Dhoni.

The judge observed that in normal circumstances, in a suit, it was the plaintiff who had to do this work and file the documents along with his plaint. Since the engagement of an official interpreter was needed "in view of the extraneous circumstances and as mentioned in the earlier order dated October 28, 2025," it was obligatory on the part of the plaintiff to bear the cost of the job done.

The court directed the interpreter to complete the transcription and translation of the contents of the CDs before the third week of March 2026. It further ordered that the Rs 10 lakh must be paid by the plaintiff to the account of the Chief Justice Relief Fund, Madras High Court, on or before March 12, 2026.

Advertisement

The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 12.

Why has Dhoni been asked to pay?

The order arises from procedural requirements in a civil defamation suit. Dhoni has filed a Rs 100 crore claim against retired IPS officer Sampathkumar for allegedly linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scam. As part of the proceedings, certain CDs form part of the case record. The contents of these CDs must be officially transcribed and translated so that they can be examined and relied upon in court.

Normally, the responsibility to file translated and properly documented material lies with the plaintiff - the person who has initiated the suit. In this instance, the court's official interpreter was engaged due to what the judge described as "extraneous circumstances" referred to in an earlier order dated October 28, 2025.

Because the work would require several months of effort from an interpreter and a typist, along with associated documentation costs, the court fixed Rs 10 lakh as the charge for the task and directed Dhoni, as the plaintiff, to deposit the amount before the case proceeds further.

(With inputs from PTI)

