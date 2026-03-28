Sensex, Nifty outlook for Monday, March 30: What to expect from stock market? Key levels, trading strategy & more

Sensex, Nifty outlook for Monday, March 30: Domestic equities ended a holiday-shortened week on a negative note, extending their losing streak to a fifth straight week. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty each declined 1.27%, dragged down by a sharp Friday sell-off that snapped a two-day rally.

The 30-share Sensex closed 2.25% lower at 73,583.22, while the 50-share Nifty plunged 2.09% to settle at 22,819.60. It was a seesaw battle on Dalal Street, with both benchmarks advancing twice and declining twice over the week.

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Looking ahead, investors are bracing for a condensed, three-day trading schedule. The stock market will be closed on Tuesday, March 31, for Mahavir Jayanti and again on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were down 57.5 points, or 0.25%, trading at 22,769.5, pointing toward a muted opening with a negative bias on Monday.

Global cues

The week was dictated by fluctuating global cues and escalating US-Iran tensions in the West Asia, noted Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd.

This geopolitical tension sparked fears of energy supply disruptions, pushing crude oil prices on a volatile ride. Brent crude remained elevated; crude futures were up 0.92% to $106.29 per barrel.

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Adding to the pain, the Indian rupee touched record lows, breaching the 94 mark against the US dollar and edging close to the 95 per dollar level.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, highlighted that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained aggressive sellers, pulling out roughly Rs 24,596 crore amidst rising bond yields and a stronger dollar. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped in as absorbers, pumping in Rs 26,897 crore to cushion the downside.

Levels to watch

Nifty: The 50-pack index is stuck in a ‘sell-on-rise’ structure, said Hariprasad K, Founder of Livelong Wealth. He noted that the 23,000 mark is a crucial resistance level, while 22,500 stands as support base. “A decisive breach below 22,500 could extend the corrective phase further, reflecting weakening market internals,” Hariprasad said.

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Bank Nifty: Analysts believe the banking index continues to underperform the broader market. It is currently clinging to a critical support zone around 52,000. “A breakdown below the 52,000–51,800 zone can accelerate downside momentum, potentially dragging the index towards 51,500–51,000 levels,” Ponmudi said.

“On the upside, 53,000–53,600 acts as immediate resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle in the 54,000–54,700 zone,” Ponmudi added.

Sensex: Below 73,500 level, “73,000 remains a strong support level with consistent buying interest, followed by the 72,700–72,900 zone, which coincides with a previous swing low and demand area,” Hariprasad added.

Trading Strategy

Given the fragile market structure and elevated volatility, Mishra suggests traders "should remain agile, avoid aggressive leverage, and prioritise capital preservation". He recommended focusing on quality large-cap stocks and defensive sectors to navigate the current turbulence.

“With volatility expected to remain elevated in the holiday-shortened week, a hedged and selective approach, supported by strict risk management, will be essential until clearer directional cues emerge,” Mishra added.

