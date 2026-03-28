JSW Steel, Coal India, Paytm, Sammaan Capital, Thermax among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed the week on a negative note, plunging 1.27% each. On Friday, the 30-pack index closed 2.25% lower to settle at 73,583.22, while the Nifty declined 2.09% to close at 22,819.60.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week on Monday, March 30:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions: TVS Motor Company Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

JSW Steel Ltd: The steel major announced the completion of the transfer of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd's (BPSL) steel business undertaking to its subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel Ltd. It's a strategic 50:50 joint venture partnership between JSW Steel and Japan's JFE Steel Corporation.

Coal India Ltd: The state-owned Maharatna has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture with Damodar Valley Corporation, DVC CIL Power Private Ltd. The new energy entity will be capitalised through a 70:30 debt-equity structure that includes a Rs 3,132.96 crore equity infusion.

Advertisement

Thermax Ltd: The company’s arm, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions has successfully secured a major boiler package supply contract from a Central Indian thermal power company and is valued at Rs 1600 crore.

Sammaan Capital Ltd: The company has secured all regulatory nods, including SEBI approval, for its controlling stake acquisition by Avenir Investment. This officially clears the path for a massive Rs 8,850 crore capital injection via a preferential issue, initially handing Avenir an approximate 41.2% stake in the company.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm): Paytm's step-down subsidiary, First Games Technology Private Limited (FGTPL), secured a Rs 142 crore loan waiver from its shareholder AGTech. This move follows FGTPL's decision to discontinue its real money gaming operations due to recent regulatory changes.

Advertisement

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd: The company’s subsidiary, GFCL EV, has secured an additional $80 million from a marquee global investor. This fresh capital injection follows a recent $50 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), bringing the company's total fundraising to a robust $130 million.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd: The company has bagged a major EPC contract worth Rs 698.49 crore from the government of Gujarat.

Bank of India (BOI): The bank received a Rs 58.50 lakh fine notice from the RBI for failing to comply with its regulatory directions.

KNR Constructions Ltd: The infrastructure major has bagged a Rs 1,734 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Telangana.

JNK India Ltd: The company informed exchanges about an international order win from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co, Ltd, Korea. Valued between Rs 300 to Rs 600 crore based on the company's classification.

Central Bank of India: The RBI fined the bank Rs 63.60 lakh for non-compliance with KYC and basic savings bank deposit accounts.

KP Energy Ltd: The company has secured an order from JK Paper Limited to develop a 91.4 MW wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat.

