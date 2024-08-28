IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary appointed as BSF DG, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti to head CISF

The Centre on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and IPS Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF). Chaudhary, 1990 batch IPS officer from the UP cadre, is presently working as Director General of SSB. The BSF guards India's borders with Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

In January this year, Chaudhary was appointed as the director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Before taking over as SSB chief, Chaudhary served as a special director of the General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The SSB guards India’s frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has served as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP). Before this, he was on central deputation and posted as the Additional Director General (Eastern command), Border Security Force (BSF). Prior to his central deputation, he was DG of the Bihar Military Police. He has also worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Joint Director.