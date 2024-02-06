Iran announces visa-free policy for Indian tourists for up to 15 days: Check eligibility, other details

Iran has officially implemented a visa-free policy for Indian tourists, which came into effect on February 4. This strategic move is aimed at fostering cultural exchanges and boosting the tourism sector in Iran.

Indian nationals with ordinary passports can now enter Iran without a visa, provided they arrive by air. The visa exemption allows for a stay of up to 15 days, which cannot be extended, and is applicable once every six months.

"Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days," the embassy said in a statement. It's crucial to emphasize that the 15-day period cannot be extended, the embassy clarified.

The visa-free entry is exclusively for tourism purposes, meaning those traveling for business or educational reasons must still obtain a visa under the respective categories. It's important to note that this policy only applies to air travelers; Indian citizens who wish to travel to Iran by road are required to secure a visa beforehand.

Iran's decision to waive visa requirements aligns with similar measures taken for other countries, including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria.

With this new policy, Iran aims to revive its tourism industry and strengthen its relationship with India, which has been identified as one of the fastest-growing markets for outbound tourism.

Indian tourists planning to take advantage of this visa-free policy should ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria and understand the conditions set forth by the Iranian authorities.

