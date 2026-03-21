Iranian Navy guided Indian LPG tanker through Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions: Report

Amid rising tensions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, the Iranian Navy last week guided an Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the fragile state of global energy shipping routes. The passage took place along a pre-approved corridor after diplomatic engagement by New Delhi, according to a senior officer onboard the vessel cited in a Bloomberg report.

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The officer said the tanker was one of two Indian ships allowed to cross the strait after verification by Iranian authorities. During the transit, the vessel remained in radio contact with the Iranian Navy, which checked details such as the ship’s flag, name, origin and destination ports, and the nationality of the crew, all of whom were Indian. The navy then guided the ship along an agreed route through Iranian waters before allowing it to proceed toward the Gulf of Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has become one of the most sensitive maritime corridors since the conflict escalated in late February. Several ships have reportedly been hit by missiles or drones in recent weeks, insurance costs have surged, and there have been fears that the narrow channel could be mined. The situation has forced shipping companies to move cautiously, with some vessels delaying voyages while others seek special clearance before entering the strait.

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According to the officer, the Indian LPG tanker had been anchored in the Persian Gulf for about 10 days before receiving permission to transit. The crew prepared life rafts and emergency equipment before entering the high-risk zone. The ship sailed along a narrow passage near the Iranian coast, a route also used by other vessels that had recently been allowed to pass after verification by Iranian authorities. During the crossing, the tanker switched off its automatic identification system (AIS) for security reasons, and GPS signals were disrupted, making navigation slower than usual.

Once the vessel exited the strait, Indian Navy ships were waiting on the other side to escort it safely onward, with the national flag flown prominently. The tanker has since continued its journey to India. The Jag Vasant has been chartered by BPCL, while Pine Gas is operated by IOC, though both companies declined to comment.

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India’s foreign ministry has taken a cautious stance, emphasising the need for safe passage for its ships. “We are in favour of safe and unhindered movement” of India’s fleet of 22 vessels currently in the Gulf, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in touch with global leaders regarding their security.