Iranian state TV headquarters struck, anchor forced to take cover during live broadcast; WATCH

An Iranian state TV anchor was forced to take cover mid-broadcast after Israel reportedly struck the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran on Monday. Footage showed the IRIB building engulfed in thick black smoke, with debris scattered across the premises.

The moment Israel attacked the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation pic.twitter.com/31N8cXz2OD

The attack came as part of Israel's expanding strikes under Operation Rising Lion, launched on June 13 in response to what it said was Iran nearing a nuclear weapons breakthrough. Earlier on Monday, Israel also struck a military base in western Tehran, with explosions reported across the capital.

In a tweet issued in Farsi, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned civilians in Tehran's District 3 to evacuate before the strikes: "Dear citizens, for your safety, we ask that you immediately leave the area in District 3 of Tehran. In the coming hours, the Israeli army will take action in this area to attack the Iranian regime's military infrastructure, just as it has done in recent days around Tehran. Your presence in this area puts your life at risk."

We just published an evacuation warning in Farsi for civilians in Tehran.



Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters.



We aren’t the same. https://t.co/DglLpSF2lP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025

Shortly after, the IDF confirmed, "Military targets are currently being struck in Tehran. More details as the situation progresses."

The IDF added that unlike Israeli civilians who do not receive advance warnings before scrambling to bomb shelters, “a warning was issued to Tehran residents in their own language.”

The latest exchange follows Iran's launch of roughly 200 ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli cities in four waves of attack, killing eight people. Israel claimed the majority of the projectiles were intercepted with support from US missile defence systems.

In the midst of the crisis, Iran's Parliament announced it was drafting a bill to withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Tehran reiterated its long-held position that it opposes developing weapons of mass destruction. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported last week that Iran was in violation of its NPT obligations.

Israel, which neither confirms nor denies its nuclear arsenal, remains the only Middle Eastern country that has not signed the NPT.