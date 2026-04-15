'Iranian supertanker crossed Hormuz openly’: Tehran counters US 'total blockade' claim

Hours after the United States said it had halted Iran's sea trade completely, Iran's Consulate in Mumbai said on Wednesday that one of its supertankers had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached its shores without obstruction

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"An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of #Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment," the consulate wrote on X.

An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of #Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment.#Iran #Sanctions #Trump — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 15, 2026

The statement came shortly after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had enforced a sweeping maritime blockade on Iran.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, in a statement shared on X, said: "A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea.

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The admiral said in less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces had "completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea."

CENTCOM said earlier that more than 10,000 US Sailors, Marines and Airmen, supported by over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, were involved in the operation targeting vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. "During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman."

CENTCOM also said the blockade was being applied to vessels of all nations approaching Iranian ports, while maintaining passage for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian destinations. The command said the US forces were supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

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Iran did not directly address the US claims but asserted that its tanker had completed its journey through the strategic waterway without concealment.

