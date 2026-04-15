Hormuz blockade may push India-US energy deal into fast lane as crude oil risks rise

West Asia war: As the US blockade of Hormuz chokes Iranian crude oil flows through the strait, a massive India-United States energy deal is fast emerging as a strategic fallback.

With up to 2 million barrels per day of Iranian crude at risk surging, the crisis is accelerating high-stakes negotiations between Washington and New Delhi.

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Responding to media queries after President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gor highlighted the strong personal rapport between the two leaders, calling it a key driver of momentum in ties. Gor said that Trump told Modi: “I just want you to know, we all love you.”

He indicated that discussions are moving beyond optics to concrete outcomes, with both sides engaging almost daily at senior levels to advance shared priorities. Energy is expected to emerge as a central pillar of the next phase of cooperation.

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According to the interim deal framework announced in February, Trump had said that India will buy $500 billion worth of energy and other items, as both countries work toward a broader interim trade framework and deeper economic integration.

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Gor said the era of performative diplomacy was over and that India-US are now in the business of delivering results. He indicated that the two sides have engagements at the highest levels every single day. The ambassador added that “big-ticket items” would be announced in the next few days and weeks. Trump and Modi discussed these “big-ticket items” apart from the West Asia war, he said.

About the sanctions waiver for Chabahar port and the extension of the deadline for India to import Russian oil, Gor said these will be decided at “some point of time”.