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Upcoming stock split: Check record date, ratio, pre- and post-split face value

Upcoming stock split: Check record date, ratio, pre- and post-split face value

Shares of the company were trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 92.85 on Wednesday. At this level, the stock has cracked 63.48 per cent over the last six months.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026 1:29 PM IST
Upcoming stock split: Check record date, ratio, pre- and post-split face valueThe company has secured shareholder approval for the move. (Pic source: AI generated image for representational purposes)

String Metaverse Ltd, a small-cap IT consulting and software player (formerly Bio Green Papers Ltd), is set to undergo a stock split next week after securing shareholder approval for the move.

Record date & ratio

The company has fixed April 24, 2026, as the record date for the stock split. The corporate action will be carried out in a 1:10 ratio, following approval granted by shareholders via a postal ballot conducted on March 22, 2026.

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Under the split, each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

Pre- and post-split impact

For a 1:10 stock split, shareholders will receive 10 shares for every one share held. While the number of shares increases, the overall value of holdings remains unchanged, as the share price adjusts in line with the split ratio.

Stock performance

Shares of String Metaverse were trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 92.85 on Wednesday. At this level, the stock has cracked 63.48 per cent over the last six months.

In a separate development last month, the company informed exchanges about violations of its Code of Conduct under Sebi's Insider Trading Regulations by two designated persons.

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"We wish to inform you that two designated persons of the Company have traded in the equity shares of String Metaverse Limited and executed contra trades within a period of six months from the date of the initial trade," it stated.

"This constitutes a violation of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (“Code”) adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (“Insider Trading Regulations”)," String Metaverse added.

"The Company has taken the necessary actions in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Code and regulatory requirements. In compliance with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020, we are submitting herewith the report on the aforesaid violations by the designated persons, enclosed as Annexure 1 and Annexure 2, in accordance with the Insider Trading Regulations," the company further stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2026 1:29 PM IST
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