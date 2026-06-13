IRCTC getting a brand new website by July 15: What students and every Indian traveller should know

Millions of Indians know the drill: 10 AM, loading wheel spinning, then — failed payment. Session timeout. A captcha so blurry it looks like abstract art. Seat gone. Again.

India's railway ticketing portal handles hundreds of millions of bookings a year, and for far too long, it has buckled under the pressure. Students at MNIT Jaipur finally said out loud what every frustrated traveller has muttered at their screen — and their complaints reached Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in person.

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His response? A live call to a departmental official, a firm promise, and a deadline: a brand new IRCTC website by July 15.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw announce?

During his visit to MNIT Jaipur, Vaishnaw confirmed that a new IRCTC website will launch by July 15, directly in response to user complaints. The trigger was a student raising the captcha issue publicly; the response was faster and more concrete than any feedback form or grievance portal has ever produced.

What are the specific problems that people are facing?

The issues faced by users include captcha failures that block login; site crashes and severe slowdowns during peak hours (especially the 10–11 AM Tatkal window), sessions expiring and logging users out mid-booking, OTPs that arrive too late to be useful, payment failures after seats are selected, and bots or agents grabbing tickets faster than legitimate users can.

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The government has already deactivated 2.5 crore suspicious user IDs, but the structural issues persist.

What should users do before July 15 as a precaution?

You need to save your IRCTC login credentials somewhere secure as a new platform may trigger re-verification. It is also advisable to screenshot any upcoming booking confirmations and check if you have any wallet balance or pending refunds on your current account.

If you want to make a booking in mid-July, consider doing that before the 15th rather than on it in case the new site needs a day to settle.

Will the captcha issue be fixed, for real?

The captcha complaint was the direct trigger for this entire announcement. No technical details have been officially confirmed, but a smoother, more accessible login flow is the minimum you should expect.

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What about the IRCTC app?

The July 15 announcement is only about the web portal. No app update has been confirmed. If you book exclusively through the app, nothing officially changes yet.