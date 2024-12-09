'Is India a lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee slams provocative claims by Bangladeshi politicians

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissed provocative remarks by Bangladeshi politicians claiming rights over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, urging calm and unity while reaffirming her state’s commitment to national interests. Addressing the West Bengal assembly, Banerjee rhetorically questioned whether Indians would simply accept external forces “occupying Indian land like a lollipop,” mocking the audacity of such claims.

Banerjee called on citizens to remain composed and avoid reacting to inflammatory statements from across the border. She assured that West Bengal stands firmly behind any decision taken by the Indian government and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

Her remarks were in response to a statement made by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader in Dhaka, which stirred concerns. Banerjee pointed out that leaders of all communities, including imams in West Bengal, have condemned the provocative rhetoric as well as the recent violence against minorities in Bangladesh. She reiterated West Bengal’s history of unity and collective resistance against divisive forces, urging people to focus on preserving communal harmony.

“The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus, Muslims, and all other communities,” she said. “We must work together to ensure that nothing disrupts the peace in West Bengal.”

Highlighting the state’s proactive stance, Banerjee added, “West Bengal has always been the first to organise collective protests against the situation in Bangladesh, transcending caste, creed, or community.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to her political rivals and media outlets to act responsibly, cautioning against statements or reporting that could escalate tensions. “West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh where telecasts are banned. But I request the media to exercise restraint for the sake of the state and its people. If unrest breaks out here, it will impact everyone. Similarly, if things deteriorate in Bangladesh, our friends and relatives there will also suffer,” she said.

Banerjee concluded by stressing that her government and party, the Trinamool Congress, would adhere to the Ministry of External Affairs’ directives on the matter. “Let us not jump to conclusions or overstep boundaries. Our foreign secretary is currently in Bangladesh for discussions. We are responsible citizens of a united India, and we will await the outcome of those talks,” she said, underscoring the need for patience and solidarity.