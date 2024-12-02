‘No problem sharing our one roti...’: Mamata Banerjee says ready to rehabilitate Indians attacked in Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed concerns about the current situation in Bangladesh, and urged the Indian government to request the United Nations to deploy a peacekeeping mission there. She also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in facilitating the return of persecuted Indians from abroad.

Banerjee emphasised the urgent need to rescue persecuted Indians and offer them shelter on this side of the border, asserting, “We are ready to rehabilitate those attacked in Bangladesh. We can share our ‘one roti’ with them if necessary; there will be no shortage of food.” She also expressed a desire for peaceful and harmonious relations among all communities in Bangladesh and beyond.

Banerjee further demanded that the Union Minister of External Affairs (EAM) provide a statement to Parliament about India’s position on the crisis in Bangladesh. She insisted that this statement be made during the ongoing winter session if the Prime Minister is unable to address the matter himself.

Speaking in the assembly during the first half of the session on December 2, the Bengal CM clarified that, as a state leader, it was not her place to comment on the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. However, citing numerous accounts from people with relatives in Bangladesh, including conversations with ISKCON representatives, she said, “The recent developments and arrests of people coming over to our side have compelled me to speak on this issue.”

While acknowledging her limited jurisdiction, Banerjee urged the Ministry of External Affairs to raise the matter with Bangladesh’s authorities, and, if necessary, to involve the United Nations. “If needed, an international peacekeeping force should be sent to Bangladesh, after discussions with the interim government there, to help restore peace,” she proposed.

Reflecting on the situation of 79 Indian fishermen detained earlier for crossing into Bangladeshi waters, Banerjee pointed out that these fishermen remain in captivity, while Indian authorities had ensured the safe return of Bangladeshi fishermen who strayed into Indian waters.

Accusing the Union government of inaction in response to the escalating law and order situation in Bangladesh, Banerjee indirectly criticised the BJP, saying, “Why don’t they urge their leadership to take proactive steps in Bangladesh? Instead, they are calling for the closure of trade across our land borders.”

She clarified that stopping the movement of goods is beyond the state's control, as it is governed by central policies.

In response, BJP questioned Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to protecting the lives and livelihoods of persecuted Hindus across the border. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, stated, “She should have her MPs raise this issue in Parliament, showing her political will. This is not a political matter but an existential crisis for Bengali-speaking Hindus. The CM should rise above politics and stand with them.”

Adhikari also accused Banerjee of mobilising police to block protesters from marching toward the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata last week, criticising her for not consulting the PM or the MEA when she previously offered shelter to persecuted Indians under the regime of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.