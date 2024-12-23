'Islamists are unreceptive, confronting India': Ex-Foreign Secretary blasts Yunus govt for seeking Hasina's extradition

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Monday blasted the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh for its diplomatic outreach to India, seeking the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Calling the move a “highly ill-advised step,” Sibal accused the Yunus regime of fostering political confrontation with India.

Related Articles

"This will become a running issue bedeviling bilateral ties,” Sibal warned in a tweet. “The Yunus government feels emboldened by the support it is getting from those who supported the regime change in Bangladesh to confront India.”

The interim government of BD seems determined to politically confront India with this highly ill- advised step. This will become a running issue bedevilling bilateral ties. The Yunus government feels emboldened by the support it is getting from those who supported the regime… https://t.co/WesyJRQUNI — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) December 23, 2024

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in exile in India since August 5 following her government’s ouster amid Jamaat-backed student protests, faces serious charges from Dhaka’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). The tribunal has issued arrest warrants against her, along with several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and officials, accusing them of “crimes against humanity and genocide.”

On Monday, Bangladesh’s interim government announced that it had formally requested India to extradite Hasina. Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the government, confirmed the development. “We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process,” Hossain said, addressing reporters in Dhaka.

However, Sibal dismissed the move as purely political. “Bangladesh knows India won’t extradite Hasina,” he asserted, adding, “This is a political move. Political extradition is not covered by the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty.”

Sibal also pointed to the broader implications of the interim government’s stance. Referring to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s recent visit to Dhaka, he said, “This has happened after Misri’s conciliatory visit to Dhaka. The Islamists there are unreceptive and are bent on rolling back ties with India.”

They know India won’t do it. This is a political move. Political extradition is not covered by the India- BD extradition treaty. https://t.co/BG83ohxH3O — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) December 23, 2024

Earlier in the day, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier's extradition from India. "We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told reporters in response to a query. Alam said an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under the treaty.

The Yunus government’s diplomatic pressure comes amid allegations that it is emboldened by external support for its Islamist-leaning policies. The move is likely to escalate tensions with India.