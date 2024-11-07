Hasina did not resign as Bangladesh PM? Her son says, 'Yunus govt is unconstitutional'

Sajeeb Wazed, son of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, asserted on Thursday that the government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is “unconstitutional” and that any action it takes is "invalid". This bold declaration comes just a day after the re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The #Yunus regime in #Bangladesh is unconstitutional and illegal. Any order they issue, any action they take is illegal and not valid. — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) November 7, 2024

In her congratulatory message to Trump, Hasina expressed hope for continued collaboration between the US and Bangladesh: “I am confident that under his leadership, our countries will continue to work together to advance our shared bilateral and multilateral interests.”

However, despite her forced departure from Bangladesh earlier this year, Hasina maintained her designation as Prime Minister in the statement issued by the Bangladesh Awami League on November 6.

President of Bangladesh Awami League Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

-------

The President of the Bangladesh Awami League, (Prime Minister) #SheikhHasina, has congratulated Donald J. Trump on his… pic.twitter.com/5F1PeD9oFB — Awami League (@albd1971) November 6, 2024

The crisis in Bangladesh began in August when Hasina fled the country amid what was initially described as a student protest. Later, a controversy erupted after President Mohammed Shahabuddin revealed that he lacked formal documentation of her resignation.

On August 5, following Hasina’s departure, Shahabuddin addressed the nation, claiming to have received her resignation. However, in an October 19 interview, he provided conflicting information, stating, "I heard Sheikh Hasina had resigned as prime minister, but I did not possess any documentary evidence."

The president recounted a conversation with Army Chief General Waker, who similarly indicated uncertainty: "At one point, I heard she had left the country. She didn't tell me anything. Anyway, when Army Chief General Waker came to the Bangabhaban, I tried to know if the prime minister resigned. He gave me the same answer: ‘I heard she resigned’. She perhaps did not get the time to let [us] know,” Shahabuddin said in an interview with Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, chief editor of the daily Manab Zamin.

"When things came under control, one day the cabinet secretary came to collect a copy of the resignation letter. I told him that I too am looking for it,” Shahabuddin said according to ThePrint. His remarks were featured in Janatar Chokh, the political magazine published by Manab Zamin.

Sajeeb Wazed had earlier told Reuters in mid-August that his mother had not formally resigned. "My mother never officially resigned. She didn’t have the time. She intended to make a statement and submit her resignation, but when the protesters began marching towards the prime minister’s residence, there was no time. My mother wasn’t even packed. According to the Constitution, she is still the prime minister of Bangladesh,” he said.