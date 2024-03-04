ISRO chief Somnath diagnosed with cancer on the day of historic Aditya-L1 launch

On the day of India's Aditya-L1 mission launch into space, the Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somnath, received a diagnosis of cancer. Confirming the news in an interview with Tarmak Media House, Somnath revealed that a growth was identified during one of the scans.



"There were some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch. However, it was not clear to me at the time, I did not have a clear understanding about it," Somnath said.



The news of his cancer diagnosis came as a shock not only to S Somnath but also to his family and colleagues. The diagnosis coincided with the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission, adding a personal challenge to the professional achievements of the ISRO Chief.



On September 2, 2023, as India's inaugural space-based solar observatory, Aditya L1, set sail on its mission to study the Sun, S Somnath underwent a routine scan that unveiled an unexpected growth in his stomach.

This unforeseen discovery prompted him to travel to Chennai for additional scans, confirming the existence of a hereditary disease. In a matter of days, it was affirmed that he faced a substantial health challenge in addition to his professional responsibilities.



S Somnath underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy.

Reflecting on his experience, he remarked, "It was a shock for the family. However, now I see cancer and its treatment as a solution." His pragmatic outlook towards the disease and its treatment demonstrates remarkable strength of character and an unyielding spirit.



"I harbored uncertainty about a complete cure while undergoing the process," he admitted, underscoring the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer.



However, his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous. After spending just four days in the hospital, he resumed his duties at Isro, working from the fifth day without experiencing any pain.

"I will be undergoing regular checkups and scans. But, now I am completely cured, and have resumed my duties," Somnath said.