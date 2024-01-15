'It is disturbing': Sachin Tendulkar latest to join list of deepfake victims. Watch video

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the latest celebrity to have fallen victim to deepfake videos. Tendulkar called the technology 'disturbing' after a deepfake video of him endorsing a gaming app turned up online. Tendulkar is seen advocating the app "Skyward Aviator Quest" and saying his daughter Sara had also gained financially by using it.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers," Tendulkar wrote on X, sharing the altered video.

The Indian film industry was shaken by a series of deepfake controversies, most notably one involving actor Rashmika Mandanna, whose face was superimposed on that of a Gujarati influencer. The incident sparked a nationwide conversation about the ethical implications of deepfake technology. Delhi Police have arrested four persons for creating and uploading her video.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes use algorithms to alter visual and audio elements. It came into spotlight in 2017 when a Reddit user introduced a platform for sharing manipulated videos. The centre has sent notices to all social media companies directing them to take necessary steps to identify and remove disinformation from their platforms.