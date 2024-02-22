scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'It'll scare MNCs away from Karnataka': Mohandas Pai calls Kannadiga mandate 'retrograde'

Feedback

'It'll scare MNCs away from Karnataka': Mohandas Pai calls Kannadiga mandate 'retrograde'

Pai asserted that industries always want to hire more local people, but there weren't "enough local people to fill the requirements as they are not well trained or have the required skills".

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pai called the move counter-productive, adding "it will not help in increasing the employment of locals". Pai called the move counter-productive, adding "it will not help in increasing the employment of locals".

Former Infosys CFO and chairman of Aarin Capital, Mohandas Pai has panned Karnataka government’s recent decision to frame rules mandating MNCs to display details of Kannadigas staffers on notice boards, calling it 'retrograde'.

Pai urged the state to relook the move, which he felt could be negative for Brand Bengaluru. 


Underscoring Bengaluru's open, transparent culture, Pai said in a News 18 report that the move will scare MNCs away from the state.

Pai asserted that industries always want to hire more local people, but there weren't "enough local people to fill the requirements as they are not well trained or have the required skills".

Pai called the move counter-productive, adding "it will not help in increasing the employment of locals".

“Will this move get more MNCs here? No. It will scare MNCs to come in because there will be extortion from a few elements."

Pai highlighted that around 23 lakh people are working in IT companies in Bengaluru and asked if the Congress-led government in the state want to lose them.

On being asked what the government can do to protect the interest of Kannadigas, Pai said they should give them more skills and training.

Published on: Feb 22, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement