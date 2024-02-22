'It'll scare MNCs away from Karnataka': Mohandas Pai calls Kannadiga mandate 'retrograde'

Former Infosys CFO and chairman of Aarin Capital, Mohandas Pai has panned Karnataka government’s recent decision to frame rules mandating MNCs to display details of Kannadigas staffers on notice boards, calling it 'retrograde'.

Pai urged the state to relook the move, which he felt could be negative for Brand Bengaluru.



Underscoring Bengaluru's open, transparent culture, Pai said in a News 18 report that the move will scare MNCs away from the state.

Pai asserted that industries always want to hire more local people, but there weren't "enough local people to fill the requirements as they are not well trained or have the required skills".

Pai called the move counter-productive, adding "it will not help in increasing the employment of locals".

“Will this move get more MNCs here? No. It will scare MNCs to come in because there will be extortion from a few elements."

Pai highlighted that around 23 lakh people are working in IT companies in Bengaluru and asked if the Congress-led government in the state want to lose them.

On being asked what the government can do to protect the interest of Kannadigas, Pai said they should give them more skills and training.