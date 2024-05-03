'It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan...': Bengaluru woman's post on harsh summer resonates with netizens

Residents of Bengaluru are finding themselves facing a summer unlike any they've experienced before. The city, known for its pleasant weather, has been gripped by a brutal heatwave, with temperatures soaring far beyond usual levels. This scorching reality has been resonating with many Bengalureans, as evidenced by a recent social media post that has struck a chord with residents.

A woman named Prerana Nireeksha Amanna who has lived in Bengaluru for 20 years, shared a post online expressing her exasperation with the unrelenting heat.

''Never in my 20 years in Bangalore, I ever thought we would need an AC. Earlier say anything about this city and people would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the “ weather” card. What is this heat even? It's as if I'm staying in Rajasthan. Every year summer is harsher than the previous year. The heat is unbearable,'' Amanna wrote on X, sharing a picture of a newly installed air conditioner (AC) unit in her bedroom.

Her sentiment resonated with many Bengalureans who commented on the post, sharing their own experiences of battling the scorching temperatures.

This year's summer has seen Bengaluru witnessing significantly higher temperatures compared to previous years. Meteorological data reveals an average rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius, with highs frequently exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. This relentless heat has significantly impacted daily life for residents. Stepping outside during the day has become an ordeal, with afternoons often unbearable even in the shade. The demand for AC units has surged, leading to shortages and price hikes. Power outages, a recurring issue in the city, have further exacerbated the situation.

''I bought this air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after 8 years!!! AC will be required soon I believe!!!," a user commented.

Another one wrote, ''Bangalore was heaven in 1970s, it's now "developed" into hell.''

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the hot and dry weather will persist until May 5.