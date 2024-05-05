'It's Canada's compulsion to blame India': Jaishankar says internal politics behind Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an outcme of internal politics and had nothing to do with India.

Jaishankar was replying to a question on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticizing India. He said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada's democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank. The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, he said.

We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship, Jaishankar said. But the Canadian government has not done anything, Jaishankar said, adding that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

The ties between India and Canada have come under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated." Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics, the external affairs minister said.

He said the Indian Prime Minister is regarded highly by many country heads. Recently, the prime minister of a Pacific country touched the feet of Modi while the Australian PM calls Modi as Boss. Even (US) President Biden wanted to know the secret of Modi's popularity, Jaishankar said.



On China and Pakistan

The external affairs minister admitted that there are some sorts of differences with China and Pakistan. Till the Modi government came we were tolerating it. We were turning the other cheek. We were not acting. After Modi ji came, things have changed. You saw Uri, Balakot. So, we have made it very very clear today that any threat of terrorism, cross border terrorism which comes from Pakistan will get the appropriate response from India," he said.



On the border dispute with China, he said, "In the last four years, an attempt has been made to put pressure on us by bringing a lot of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We have very strongly countered it. Today, thousands of troops of the Indian Army are on deployment in the line of LAC alongside China. We are very clear, we are there, we are strong, we are deployed. When it comes to national security, the Modi government will never make a compromise, he said.

On Nepal's move to replace its Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the disputed territories with India is unilaterally, Jaishankar said that it is not going to change the situation on the ground. The Nepal government on Friday announced the printing of a new Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as artificial enlargement and untenable by India.