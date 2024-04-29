'Deep concern and strong protest was conveyed...': India summons Canada diplomat after Khalistan slogans raised during Trudeau's speech

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at an event in Toronto attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed "deep concern" and lodged a "strong protest" over the ongoing occurrence of such events in Canada.

"This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence. Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," the statement read.

India strongly protests 'Khalistan' slogans at a public event attended by Canadian leaders:https://t.co/ELigT7BEDl pic.twitter.com/7k9DCl2yAv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 29, 2024

On Sunday, April 28, Justin Trudeau participated in a Khalsa Day celebration event in Toronto. Videos from the event captured pro-Khalistan slogans being raised as Trudeau started speaking to the crowd.

During his speech, Trudeau reassured the Sikh community that the Canadian government would safeguard their rights and freedoms no matter what.

"To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across this country, we will always be there to protect your rights and your freedoms, and we will always defend your community against hatred and discrimination," said the Canadian Prime Minister.

Alongside Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also participated in the event. Khalsa Day, also known as Vaisakhi, commemorates the Sikh New Year.